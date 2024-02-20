Feb 20, 2024 / 07:40PM GMT

Andrew Alec Kaplowitz - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD & U.S. Industrial Sector Head



All right. We're going to get started again. We are really excited to have Vontier Corporation with us. With us today, we've got Mark Morelli, who is the CEO of Vontier and Anshooman Aga, who is the SVP and CFO. Mark joined Vontier in 2020 and Anshooman about 18 months ago.



And so Mark, I'm going to turn it over to you for -- I know you have a couple of prepared remarks, and then we'll get into Q&A. Thanks for being here.



Mark D. Morelli - Vontier Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Well, thank you for having us. We're excited to be here. Perhaps you saw our earnings release last Thursday, we had the opportunity to highlight 2023 and give our first guidance for 2024. A very strong year for operational execution as well as -- it really, I think, demonstrated the portfolio transformation that's underfoot. It really highlights the power of the Vontier Business System or VBS, which is our operating system and our culture of continuous improvement