Q1 2020 Crescent Capital BDC Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the first quarter 2020 Crescent BDC, Inc. earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions). Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions). I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Dan McMahon. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.



Dan McMahon - Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. - Head of IR



Good morning and welcome to Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.'s March 31, 2020 quarterly earnings conference call. Please note that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. may be referred to as Crescent BDC, CCAP or the Company throughout the call.



Before we begin I would like to remind our listeners that remarks made during the call may contain forward-looking statements. Statements other than statements of historical fact made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.



Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking