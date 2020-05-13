May 13, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the first quarter 2020 Crescent BDC, Inc. earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions). Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions). I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Dan McMahon. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.
Dan McMahon - Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. - Head of IR
Good morning and welcome to Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.'s March 31, 2020 quarterly earnings conference call. Please note that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. may be referred to as Crescent BDC, CCAP or the Company throughout the call.
Before we begin I would like to remind our listeners that remarks made during the call may contain forward-looking statements. Statements other than statements of historical fact made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.
Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking
Q1 2020 Crescent Capital BDC Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 13, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...