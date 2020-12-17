Dec 17, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Jason A. Breaux - Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. - CEO



Thank you. Hello, everyone. The Special Meeting of the Stockholders of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will please come to order.



I, Jason Breaux, Chief Executive Officer of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc., will act as chairman of this meeting; and Mr. Nyasha Hungwe will act as secretary of this meeting.



We are holding this meeting in a virtual-only format via the Internet due to the continued public health impact of the COVID-19 outbreak to comply with government advisories limiting public gatherings and to support the health and well-being of our stockholders and employees.



The notice of this meeting stated that the purpose of the meeting was to cover the approval of the new advisory agreement between Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. and Crescent