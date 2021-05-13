Q1 2021 Crescent Capital BDC Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q1 Crescent Capital BDC Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Daniel McMahon. You may begin.



Daniel McMahon - Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. - VP & Head of Public IR



Thanks, Kevin. Good morning, and welcome to Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.'s first quarter ended March 31, 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. may be referred to as CCAP, Crescent BDC or the company throughout the call.



Before we begin, I'll start with some important reminders. Comments made during the course of this conference call and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements for any reason, including those listed in its SEC filings. The company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Please also note that tax performance or market information is not a