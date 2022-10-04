Oct 04, 2022 / 08:15PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Crescent Capital to acquire First Eagle Alternative Capital Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's program may be recorded.



And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Dan McMahon, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Daniel McMahon - Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. - VP & Head of Public IR



Thank you. Good afternoon. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. conference call announcing Crescent BDC's planned acquisition of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, which we'll refer to as First Eagle BDC throughout the call.



Before we begin, I'll start with some important reminders. Comments made over the course of this call and webcast may contain forward-looking statements that include statements regarding the proposed acquisition of First Eagle BDC including statements regarding the completion and timing of the transaction and Crescent BDC's and the combined company's goals, beliefs, strategies, future operating