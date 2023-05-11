Q1 2023 indie Semiconductor Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to indie Semiconductor's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the call over to Ashish Gupta, Investor Relations. Mr. Gupta, Please go ahead. Thank you, operator.



Ashish Gupta -



Good afternoon, and welcome to indie Semiconductor's first quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me today are Donald McClymont, indie's Co-Founder and CEO; and Raja Ball, indie's Chief Accounting Officer; Tom Schiller, indie's CFO and EVP of Strategy is out of the office with the passing of his mother just days ago. Donald will provide opening remarks and discuss business highlights followed by Raja's review of indie's Q1 results and second quarter outlook.



Please note that we are making forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions which are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements reflect our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representative of our views as of any subsequent date. These statements are