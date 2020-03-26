Full Year 2019 Kofola CeskoSlovensko as Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 26, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Kofola's 2019 Results Conference Call. I'll now hand you over to Mr. JakubÃ­k, the group CFO. Please go ahead.



Pavel JakubÃ­k - Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - Group CFO & Director



Good morning to everyone. This is Pavel speaking. Thank you for joining our call today. We appreciate your interest in our company. I'm joined today by our CEO, Janis Samaras. Janis will start today's presentation by sharing some of the strategic highlights. I will then follow with a review of full year and fourth quarter financial performance. Finally, we will shortly comment on 2020 outlook. Afterwards, as always, you will have a chance to ask the questions.



So now I hand over to Janis.



Janis Samaras - Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - Chairman & CEO



Hello. Good morning, dear investors, ladies and gentlemen. I will try very briefly to go through the most important highlights concerning last year and our future for this year. Last year was a very successful year, an important