Q1 2020 Kofola CeskoSlovensko as Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Kofola's 2020 First Quarter Results Conference Call



Martin PisklÃ¡k - Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - Group CFO & Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our call today. Yesterday, we published our results for the first quarter of 2020. As you know, this period was significantly affected by COVID pandemic. Starting from 14 March, beverages market faced a huge consumption and shopping restrictions. Sales to HoReCa segment practically stopped, and Hoop outlets were closed during the last 18 days of March. If we take it purely mathematically, these 18 days represent 20% of total first quarter time. Very similar situation was also in Slovakia, Slovenia and Croatia. Compared to March 2019, during these 18 days, Kofola Group lost approximately CZK 27 million