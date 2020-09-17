Half Year 2020 Kofola CeskoSlovensko as Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 17, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Kofola's 2020 Second Quarter Results Conference. You will now hear a recording of summary group's results presented by group CFO, Martin Pisklák. This will be followed by business insights from Czechoslovakia and the Adriatic, presented by Country CEOs Daniel Buryš and Marián Šefcovic.



Martin PisklÃ¡k - Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - Group CFO & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome on our conference call, and let me guide you through our second quarter results.



Let's start on the Page 13. From the Page 13, it's visible that our revenues in the second quarter decreased by 16%. Our EBITDA during the second quarter decreased by CZK 76 million compared to second quarter of 2019. These results are very strong. Basically, we keep EBITDA margin above 15% during the second quarter, and we managed to finish the second quarter in a positive net profit. This excellent result came from our strong markets: Czech Republic, Slovakia and Slovenia.



We had no problems with working capital,