Full Year 2020 Kofola CeskoSlovensko as Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 16, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Kofola's 2020 Results Conference Call. You will now hear a recording of a summary of the group results presented by Group CEO, Janis Samaras. This will be followed by business insights presented by CzechoSlovakia's CEO, Daniel BuryÅ¡, Adriatic CEO, MariÃ¡n Å efcovic; and Group CFO, Martin PisklÃ¡k.



Janis Samaras - Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - Chairman & CEO



Dear Investors, on Wednesday, we published our annual report for 2020, trades figures and lots of other data. I would like to highlight a few things that brought me a bit of joy in the previous year. The first is the confirmation that our clients and consumers are simply great. They love Kofola and enjoyed the summer with us to the full. Thank you all.



Last year, we finished the diversification of the group's portfolio. Our water segment currently represents around 1/3 of our revenue, thanks to Radenska and KorunnÃ­. This is very important to us, mainly as it reduces our dependence on sugar. We haven't stopped our work on environmental projects, quite opposite. We