Q3 2021 Kofola CeskoSlovensko as Earnings Call Transcript

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Kofola's 2020 Third Quarter Results Conference Call. You will now hear a recorded presentation of Janis Samaras, Group CEO, followed by a summary of the group's results presented by Group CFO, Martin Pisklak, and business insights from CzechoSlovakia and the Adriatic presented by country CEOs, Daniel Burys and Marian Sefcovic.



Janis Samaras - Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - Chairman & CEO



Dear investors, this is Janis Samaras speaking. First of all, I would like to thank you for your interest in Kofola's third quarter results, which we are very pleased with. Our revenue grew by 1.6%, which is a very good result considering that last year was a record benchmark with the best summer season in our history. In terms of EBITDA level, we are 7.2% below last year's third quarter, but this is in line with our expectations.



At present, the whole economy is facing considerable inflationary pressures, and we must increase our prices accordingly. The prices of input materials especially PET resin and rising -- are rising. PET is