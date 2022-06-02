Q1 2022 Kofola CeskoSlovensko as Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 02, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Lenka Frostova - Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - IR Manager



you will now hear a recorded presentation of Group CFO, Martin Pisklak, and business insights from Czechoslovakia and the Adriatic, presented by country CEOs, Daniel Burys and Marian Sefcovic.



Martin Pisklak - Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - Group CFO & Director



Dear investors Martin Pisklak speaking. Yesterday, Kofola reported very strong numbers for the first quarter of 2022. Our revenues grew by 30%. Of course, we benefited a lot from the fact that in 2022, there were no strict lockdowns. However, I have to say that our revenues are very promising. We continued in strong trend, also in April and May.



Our EBITDA increased by 23%, and totaled CZK 112 million, and also I believe that all of our 3 segments were profit-making in the first quarter of 2022. Despite increasing interest expenses, our net profit remained stable. Also, net debt-to-EBITDA ratio remained stable and slightly above 3x. Increase of raw