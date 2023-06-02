Q1 2023 Kofola CeskoSlovensko as Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 02, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Martin Pisklak - Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - Group CFO & Director



Dear investors, welcome on our conference call. We experienced a very unusual first quarter of this year. However, our volumes saw the drop down significantly. The EBITDA of Kofola Group increased significantly as well. Let me explain how is this possible. The increase of EBITDA by approximately CZK 100 million can be divided into 3 significant effects.



First 1 is related to our volumes sold. Our expectations were even more pessimistic than the reality. Second effect is related to the cheaper raw materials and energy prices. And the last 1 is related to cost cuts we made based on our pessimistic expectations. We have to say that such dynamics cannot be expected in the rest of the year. In April and May, we see