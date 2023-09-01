Q2 2023 Kofola CeskoSlovensko as Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 01, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Lenka Frostova - Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - IR Manager



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Kofola's Second Quarter '23 Results Conference Call. You will now hear a recorded presentation of Group CFO, Martin Pisklak; and business insights from CzechoSlovakia and the Adriatic presented by country CEO, Daniel Burys and Marian Sefcovic.



Martin Pisklak - Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - Group CFO & Director



Dear investors, Martin Pisklak speaking. Please let me comment on second quarter results. I'm very glad that we bounced back from the bottom. Since 2019, our EBITDA margin decreased from 17.5 percentage points in 2019 to 14.1 percentage points in 2022.



In June 2023, our accumulated EBITDA for the last 12 months reached 15.5 percentage points. We are still far away from 2019. However, I see this result as very promising for the future.



We are still facing volume decrease. Volumes sold decreased by 12% in second quarter of 2023, which means decreased by 10% in the first 6 months of 2023. Our financial stability is very solid after the second