Q2 2020 Musti Group Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2020 / NTS GMT

David RÃ¶nnberg - Musti Group Plc - CEO



Thanks very much. Hi, my name is David RÃ¶nnberg. I'm the CEO for Musti Group. And also, on the line is Robert Berglund, that is CFO for Musti Group. And he will take over a bit later when we're presenting the segments.



So thanks for joining today. We're going to present the quarterly report. We're going to have the agenda today, that is the group development. We're going to go through the segments. Financial and market outlook, we'll ramp up with. And then, we will have some questions.



So strong growth in net sales across all channels and segments. We are very pleased with the strong second-quarter report. Net sales grew with 15.9% to EUR68.4 million. That was mainly driven through new customers coming in through all segments, both online and stores in all three countries.



So we're seeing that we're taking market share. The market is, as we know, before growing with an average about 4%. So we're taking a lot of market share during the quarter.



During first quarter, we grew with 9.7%, so strong momentum the last six