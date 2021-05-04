Q2 2021 Musti Group Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT
David RÃ¶nnberg - Musti Group Oyj - CEO
Hello, everyone. Welcome to Musti's half-year financial report. Here in Stockholm, you have David RÃ¶nnberg, CEO; and from Helsinki, we have Robert Berglund, CFO. Today, we'll go through the agenda with the group development, the segments, and then also the financial and market outlook.
We call this report accelerating growth. That takes us to slide 4. Musti is growing faster than ever. Net sales increased with 20.5% to EUR82.4 million, mainly driven from, as we saw before, from new customers. And we are continuing taking good market share in all three countries.
During the quarter, we have continued to focus on growth, adapting to the COVID-19 situations and profitability. Sales in like-for-like was 11.6% in total, 8% in stores, and online about 20%. So during the quarter, we had some short-term negative sales impact on our online due to the platform change that we did last quarter and also the warehouse consolidation. We will come back to that later.
We see that we are back on track from April. So we see higher sales in
