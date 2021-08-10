Q3 2021 Musti Group Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

David RÃ¶nnberg - Musti Group Oyj - CEO



Hi, everyone. David here from Stockholm. In Helsinki, we also have Robert Berglund with us. He will shift the slides. Today, we're going to go through the third-quarter report. We have the first, the group development, then we're going to go through the segments, and then we're going to go through the financial and the market outlook.



So if we jump into the first pages. Musti is continuing the strong growth. Net sales increased with 20.2% to EUR82.7 million. We are, of course, very happy with that growth, mainly driven from new customers. And we are continuing taking market share in all three countries.



Sales in like-for-like was 11.6% in total. Strong like-for-like in the stores came in at 10.7% and online with 14% like-for-like. We were meeting very high comps in the online part due to the COVID-19 impact last year. And the group adjusted EBITA increased with 13.3% to EUR7.3 million in Q3. Adjusted EBITA margin was 8.8% versus last year, 9.3%.



Last year's third-quarter cost structure was positively impacted by the COVID