Q4 2021 Musti Group Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2021

David Rönnberg - Musti Group Oyj - CEO



Hello, everyone, David RÃ¶nnberg here from Stockholm. And with us, we also have Toni from Helsinki. And we are glad to be here today to present our Q4 report that we are extremely happy with. So we can move on, and change the slides, Toni.



So we presented a strong growth with best ever quarterly EBITA. And first, I'd like to start with some highlights for the fiscal year 2021 and also some of the fantastic records we've achieved, extremely happy with this.



If we look at the net sales during the year, that was very strong, we had 20%. But not only we were growing 20%, we were able to grow the gross profit with 25%, which means that we were having higher margins even though we were growing 20%. So that's fantastic.



And adjusted EBITA came in at 23% growth. So with 20% growth in sales, we were even doing stronger growth in EBITA.



Something that we've been focusing on the full year is the loyalty club and getting as much customers into the system as possible. And we had a record growth of 13%. And if we include all