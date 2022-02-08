Q1 2022 Musti Group Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

David RÃ¶nnberg - Musti Group Oyj - CEO



Hi, everyone, and welcome to Musti first-quarter report. I'm very happy to be here in Stockholm. My name is David RÃ¶nnberg; and from Helsinki, we have Toni, our CFO.



We are, of course, extremely happy with the numbers that we will go through, but we can start with the highlights in the report. The sales came in at 20% growth, and when we had that fantastic growth coming from all countries, we were able to drive gross profit even more. So we had 24% growth from a gross profit perspective. Our profitability on the adjusted EBITA was even stronger than the sales. That came in at 25% growth.



Cash flow was strong as well. There are some seasonality that Toni will go through later, but they came in at EUR13 million. The loyalty club members growth came in at 13% growth. We were also able to increase our average spend with 2%, and we were also able to increase our own exclusive brand share sales to 54%.



We added directly operated stores with 14 during the quarter, and the sales in the quarter came in at EUR101 million. On a two