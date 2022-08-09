Q3 2022 Musti Group Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

David RÃ¶nnberg - Musti Group Oyj - CEO



Hi, everyone. Welcome to Musti's third-quarter report. With you today, you have David RÃ¶nnberg here in Stockholm, and you have Toni in Helsinki.



We can start going into some of the summary that we have from the quarter. So excellent Q3, on track with the long-term targets. We came in at a net sales that increased with 16%, and in this kind of environment, we are extremely happy with that.



Our adjusted EBITDA growth was even stronger, came in at 21%. We also look at it from a two-year growth perspective. So we saw that the two-year growth was accelerating to 39%, which is super strong. And we are also very happy with the cash flow that came in at EUR14 million.



Something that we've been working with a lot is the gross margin and that continued to increase to 46.4% versus last year 45.4%. It has to do with our own and exclusive share of sales and, of course, the campaign pressure. We are selling more and more goods with full price, and in this environment, that, of course, is really, really good.



We added nine