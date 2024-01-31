Q1 2024 Musti Group Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

David RÃ¶nnberg - Musti Group Oyj - CEO



Hi, everyone, my name is David RÃ¶nnberg, Chief Executive Officer for Musti Group. And with me today, I also have Tony Rannikko, CFO for the company. We are here to present the first quarter report of this year, and we can start off with some of the highlights that are that we're looking at. We are extremely proud of what we've achieved so far in the quarter. It was quite over specific quarter for us.



We saw, of course, the negative impact from the SMAAK recall, but also in the quarter to us the Tender Offer that will come back to. But if we look at the KPIs, we've seen that we have been delivering strong growth, continued a bit softer in the quarter than the quarters before. We came in close to 9% in the growth in local currency. The like-for-like was 4.8%. We had a stable performance in our own and exclusive brands that was 53%.



Cash flow came in at a good level of 15.7%. Our online verticals continue to perform on a good level of 13% like-for-like. And we will continue taking market share, we were growing the customer base with