Q3 2023 OX2 AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the OX2 Q3 2023 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Now, I will hand the conference over to the speakers. CEO Paul Stormoen and CFO Johan Rydmark, please go ahead.
Paul Stormoen - OX2 AB(publ)-CEO
Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining OX2's third quarter presentation for 2023. Flipping to the agenda, we will take you through some highlights of the quarter and some on the portfolio, before going through the financial review. And I will mention some market and outlook in the end before we leave ample time for questions and answers. And you're aware how the technical aspect works.
I have caught a nasty cold. So if I start to cough, my colleague, Johan Rydmark, will swiftly jump in and carry forward. And I'm sure we will take it through a good hour here together.
So flipping to the landing page, where we introduce OX2 as a European leader in renewable energy. I think it's kind of good to just start with a bit of a backdrop why we are here. And I feel that this quarter has
