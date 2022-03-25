Full Year 2021 Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 25, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Markku Jalkanen - Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - CEO & Founder



Hello, everyone. I'm Faron's CEO, Markku Jalkanen, and welcome to listen our annual results '21 presentation. I'm here with our CFO, Toni.



Toni HÃ¤nninen - Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - CFO



Hey, everybody.



Markku Jalkanen - Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - CEO & Founder



And as you know, we are a public company, and I would like to start by reminding you about the disclaimer. We will be making also forward-looking statements, and it's important that you understand that.



We have been focusing on our immune system and help the conditions where we built up a life-threatening conditions, and we do have three different target molecules. We can activate our immune system, and that is the key asset we have at the moment, and that is in the middle of this graph, the target molecule being Clevegen, and we can inhibit or block the activation of that receptor by using a humanized antibody called bexmarilimab, called BEX, to be more simple,