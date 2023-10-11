Oct 11, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Markku Jalkanen - Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy - CEO and Founder



Good afternoon to all in Europe, and good morning for those on the other side of the pond. I'm Markku Jalkanen, Faron's CEO. I'm here today with our Director for Medical Affairs, Inka Pawlitzky. We are going to present you the recent update of the BEXMAB data. Very exciting one; I hope you really like it.



And then just a reminder, after the presentations, you have a chance to really make questions, and you can already do it during the presentation. Just connect to the link which was in the invite and send the questions in, and then they will be presented to us post the meeting.



So welcome again, and we will move on. I will show the mandatory disclaimer because we will be making forward-looking statements. As you know, the lead product we have is this bexmarilimab. It regulates the function of Clever-1 molecule, which is the major immunosuppressive elements on macrophages or monocytes or myeloid cells.



And by that matter, it can generate a significant suppressed immune environment to control the host defense system.