Q3 2020 HMS Networks AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the HMS Networks AB Q3 Report 2020. Today, I'm pleased to present Staffan Dahlstrom, CEO. (Operator Instructions)



Staffan, please begin.



Staffan DahlstrÃ¶m - HMS Networks AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & President



Thank you very much. Hello, everybody. Welcome to this quarter 3 call. And it's myself, Staffan Dahlstrom; and Joakim Nideborn, our CFO, who'll be joining you for this afternoon. And we have a couple of topics. I'll start with a short summary and a business update. And then Joakim will drill down into the details of our numbers, just presented an hour ago. And then we end with a Q&A.



But let me start with just a short overview. For quarter, we are continuing to see a quite weak development on our net sales and also order intake, a little it was expected. Keep also in mind that quarter 3 last year was a fairly good quarter for us. We have strong comparable, so we have a weak top line. It looks better further down. We are