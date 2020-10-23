Q3 2020 HMS Networks AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the HMS Networks AB Q3 Report 2020. Today, I'm pleased to present Staffan Dahlstrom, CEO. (Operator Instructions)
Staffan, please begin.
Staffan DahlstrÃ¶m - HMS Networks AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & President
Thank you very much. Hello, everybody. Welcome to this quarter 3 call. And it's myself, Staffan Dahlstrom; and Joakim Nideborn, our CFO, who'll be joining you for this afternoon. And we have a couple of topics. I'll start with a short summary and a business update. And then Joakim will drill down into the details of our numbers, just presented an hour ago. And then we end with a Q&A.
But let me start with just a short overview. For quarter, we are continuing to see a quite weak development on our net sales and also order intake, a little it was expected. Keep also in mind that quarter 3 last year was a fairly good quarter for us. We have strong comparable, so we have a weak top line. It looks better further down. We are
