HMS Networks AB Capital Markets Day Transcript

Okay. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to slightly gray and cold Halmstad this morning, but a warm welcome to you and to the HMS Networks Capital Markets Day. My name is Thomas Carlson, and I will be your host for this next 2 hours, 2.5 maybe, depending on how much questions we get.



So I'll be behind the screen taking any questions you may have during these next 2 hours or so. We have a packed agenda for you and I can ensure they have a very interesting next 2 hours, where most of our corporate management team here are ready to present to you. So during the next hours, we'll have a look at this. We'll have a short introduction by our CEO, Staffan DahlstrÃ¶m, followed by a strategic overview for the next 5 years by Staffan, Hans Larsson, our CTO and Joakim Nideborn, our CFO. Then we'll have a look into some technology, 5G business opportunities for HMS by our CTO, JÃ¶rgen Palmhager. And then have a look at the HMS sustainability plan by Joakim as well. Towards the end we'll have a look at the financial overview and a short summary before we head into the Q&A session. So as I said, I