Q4 2020 HMS Networks AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

HMS Networks AB Q4 Report 2020



Staffan Dahlstrom - HMS Networks AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & President



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining our Q4 call here. Myself, Staffan Dahlstrom, will start with some business updates; and then Joakim Nideborn, our CFO, will guide you through the numbers.



So the agenda for today is just a summary introduction. I'll do a business update and then Joakim continue with what you all are waiting for, the financial results and then Q&A at the end.



So let me just take a very quick look on quarter 4. Joakim will dive into the numbers. So I will not really go into the details here, but we are quite happy with Q4. We see a solid bounce back of the business. We do see a good growth in net sales, good growth in order intake. We are improving our EBIT despite the fact that