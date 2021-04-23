Q1 2021 HMS Networks AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Staffan Dahlstrom - HMS Networks AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & President



Thank you. Good morning, everybody, Staffan Dahlstrom here. So the agenda for today is a short summary and introduction of HMS, I will take a small business update and then leave over to Joakim for a more detailed financial update, and we end the call today with a Q&A.



So just take a quick look on the financial summary for quarter 1. We are super happy. It's springtime outside, but also springtime for HMS, good growth. Net sales growth at 26% despite some headwinds on currency, but we had a fantastic order intake, growing with 41% compared to quarter 1 last year, which was a quite okay quarter for us before the pandemic hit us in 2020.



So with this, we also have a stable gross margin. We are keep on improvement