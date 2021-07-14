Q2 2021 HMS Networks AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Thanks, Mark. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to this quarter 2 session by myself, Staffan Dahlstrom; and Joakim Nideborn, our CFO. And the agenda for today is just a quick summary and introduction. I will continue with a short business update, and Joakim will then dive into the financial numbers, and we'll finish up with a Q&A.



So let's take a look at the numbers. Many of you have seen the reports an hour ago, and we have a very good quarter 2. Record level on net sales, up 33%. Fantastic order intake. We have a strong demand in the market, but there's also one component that is more of safe buffering from our customers, and Joakim will talk a little bit more about this because this is important to understand. And a very good profit level,