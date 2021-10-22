Q3 2021 HMS Networks AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Staffan Dahlstrom - HMS Networks AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & President



Thank you. And good afternoon, everybody, to this beautiful Friday afternoon. So I'm Staffan Dahlstrom, I'll start this, and then Joakim will come in halfway and talk more about the numbers. But we do -- as we normally do, we start with a small quick summary and introduction to our business, and I do a small business update. Then Joakim dives more into the Q3 results and a bit of the analysis, and we'll finish up with a Q&A at the end.



One hour ago, we published a Q3, a few headlights -- headlines from that. Good net sales, good growth from last year. But if you compare to Q2, quite flat, but it was also a bit of challenges to deliver all the orders due to component shortages. We'll talk about this later.