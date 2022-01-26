Q4 2021 HMS Networks AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 26, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Staffan Dahlstrom - HMS Networks AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & President
Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this Q4 call from HMS. So we're on the setup as we normally do here. I will start with a summary introduction followed by a business update, and then Joakim will continue with more financial results and details on analysis.
Let's move into the quarter 4 numbers, some of you may have already seen them in the morning. We see very good numbers for our net sales, growing by 41% in quarter 4, but we also see a very -- continued very good order intake, up 71% to SEK 699 million. Joakim will dig more into this. There's some boosting effect here as well, so we'll move over to that a bit later.
Strong EBIT, good development. However, we have
