Q1 2022 HMS Networks AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 14, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this beautiful beginning of Easter morning here. So it's a pleasure to present our Q1 report. As normal, I will start with a summary and introduction of our business, short business update, but I know you all are waiting for Joakim to update on the numbers. So he will take the financial results at the end.



So let's quickly make a review of Q1. I must say that we are pretty happy with the situation despite the component shortage and the challenge we have there. Order intake continues to be very strong. But keep in mind that part of the strong order intake is not only market demand, it's also a compensation for long lead times. So also, our customers are building out