Q2 2022 HMS Networks AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the HMS Networks Q2 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Staffan Dahlstrom. Please go ahead.
Staffan Dahlstrom - HMS Networks AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & President
Thank you, and good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining this call, and welcome to -- at least here in sunny Halmstad, the Southwest Beach of Sweden, we have a beautiful morning, I hope you have it as well.
So I will start with a couple of slides updating us on the business, and then Joakim will take the second part with more details into the financial numbers. So we're following the standard procedures as we normally do.
But let's move directly into the quarter 2 numbers. And we are happy to present another good and solid quarter. Actually, our net sales, a little bit better than we expected ourselves because we saw good deliveries out in end of the quarter in June because we got
