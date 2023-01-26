Q4 2022 HMS Networks AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 26, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Staffan Dahlstrom - HMS Networks AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & President



Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and greetings from a rainy Stockholm where me and Joakim Nideborn, our CFO, is sitting around the table here to give you a short update of the report we just published this morning. So I will go for a summary and introduction to the company and then Joakim will dive into the numbers for Q4. We're pretty happy with Q4 strong development. We see good development in sales in our organic growth, surprisingly good order intake and we'll dive more into that later and we're very happy with the good EBIT development, a lot of the growth is falling through to profits for us and an EBIT margin of over 25% is beyond our target. So this makes us very happy. Good cash flow back after some weaker quarters and resulting