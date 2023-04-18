Apr 18, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the HMS Networks Q1 Presentation for 2023. (Operator Instructions)
Now I will hand the conference over to CEO, Staffan Dahlstrom; and CFO, Joakim Nideborn. Please go ahead.
Staffan Dahlstrom - HMS Networks AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & President
Thank you. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to this Q1 update. I'm Staffan Dahlstrom. Greetings from sunny Stockholm, and Joakim is sitting down south, south part of Sweden. I hope we also have a sunshine -- at least we have sunshine in the reports.
And the agenda for today is that, I will start with a short summary for you who are new here and a small business update, and then Joakim will make a deep dive into the financial results of this quarter.
But let's start with a few highlights. We are really happy to note that we have a record level of net sales, up 49% from Q1 last year and also a little bit better than the strong Q4 we had here in ending of last year. A weaker point, but expected, is more moderate order
Q1 2023 HMS Networks AB Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 18, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...