Q2 2023 HMS Networks AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Staffan Dahlstrom - HMS Networks AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & President



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining this Friday morning call, we just released our quarter 2 report. And myself and Joakim would like to give you a brief update, and I will start with the summary and the business update and then Joakim will open the standard procedure of diving into these financial results, and we end up with a Q&A session at the end.



But just a few numbers from Q2, we are quite happy to see a continued good growth on net sales, partly also supported by currency translations and also a little bit of better component supply than we used to have. So we have some good things there, but there's also some challenges in the capacity especially during the beginning of the quarter. Joakim be back on that. And we see, as expected, a lower order intake. But here, we spent some time later with Joakim to really understand because this is a complex material with destocking, boost orders, et cetera. So we need to take this step