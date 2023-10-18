Q3 2023 HMS Networks AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 18, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Staffan Dahlstrom - HMS Networks AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & President



Welcome to this Q3 call from HMS. I'm Staffan Dahlstrom, and I'll start with and Joakim will join with some more details a bit later. We run this morning with 4 items. I'll start with short summary for -- especially for newcomers, who are not so familiar with HMS Networks, a short business update, and then Joakim will dive into our results of the quarter, and then we finish up with a Q&A.



All right. So just in brief, we are having a bit of mixed picture. We have good sales. We have new record levels on revenue, plus 26%. On the other hand, we are seeing order intake that goes in the other direction. This is quite complicated, and Joakim will spend some time to explain what is destocking, what is underlying demand and things