Q4 2023 HMS Networks AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 26, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everybody. Good morning from wintery Halmstad, Sweden. I heard that the sound here might be a little bit not full quality, but let's try it out and continue. So welcome to this quarter four presentation. I'll start with a couple of updates, and then Joakim will go and talk more about the redline acquisition and some more details about our financials.



We just presented our quarter four. And stable net sales and actually, quite much stability when it comes to revenue. But also, for profit wise, it's quite good. The big thing here is with the order intake. As we have communicated the previous quarters, we are in the cycle of this kind of destocking and adjustments from the previous year. So the boost in orders is catching up at the moment, and Joakim will spend quite some time to