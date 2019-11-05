Q3 2019 Hoist Finance AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Klaus-Anders Nysteen - Hoist Finance AB(publ)-MD&CEO



So a very good morning, everyone, and a warm welcome to Hoist Finance Third Quarter Presentation. Both welcome to you here in Stockholm, but also a warm welcome to you following this online.



And let me first say that we have a lot to talk about these days or today. There are many moving parts, lots of things going on, and we totally appreciate that this time, it must be a bit difficult to follow what's going on in Hoist Finance.



But let me make it very clear that I am so pleased with our ability to execute on a number of important issues and initiatives. And I'm confident and convinced that what we have actioned in the quarter is resolving a lot of the challenging issues for Hoist Finance, that's number one. Number two, it enables us to continue to grow as a company. And point #3, it will improve our profitability going forward.



But let me quickly move into the highlights of the quarter.



First of all, let me say that underlying performance --