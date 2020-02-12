Q4 2019 Hoist Finance AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Klaus-Anders Nysteen - Hoist Finance AB(publ)-MD&CEO



All right, and thank you, and a warm welcome to all of you to this Q4 presentation. And as always, thanks for spending your time with us today. We find that the Q4 release is an excellent time not only to cover the recent performance, but also to kind of summarize what happened in 2019. But this time around, we would also like to take this opportunity to share our view on the outlook for 2020 and what you can expect from Hoist going forward.



So on top of our financial review, we will consequently also share with you today our financial targets for the coming years. Christer will cover that in a minute. I'm here today in Stockholm with Christer Johansson, as usual, and Andreas Lindblom, our Investor Relations.



So moving on then