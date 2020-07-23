Q2 2020 Hoist Finance AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Hoist Finance Quarter 2 Report 2020. Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Klaus-Anders Nysteen. Sir, please go ahead.



Klaus-Anders Nysteen - Hoist Finance AB(publ)-MD&CEO



Thank you, and a very good morning to you all. And welcome to this second quarter review for Hoist Finance. And long story short, the key takeaways today are that, first of all, I'm very pleased with the way we have handled the COVID-19 situation. Secondly, we have seen improvements week by week through the quarter. And as a last message, this leads us to believe in a good recovery over the next quarters to come.



So with me today, we have our CFO, Christer Johansson in Lancaster.



Christer Johansson - Hoist Finance AB(publ)-CFO



Good morning.



Klaus-Anders Nysteen - Hoist Finance AB(publ)-MD&CEO

