Jul 23, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Hoist Finance Quarter 2 Report 2020. Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Klaus-Anders Nysteen. Sir, please go ahead.
Klaus-Anders Nysteen - Hoist Finance AB(publ)-MD&CEO
Thank you, and a very good morning to you all. And welcome to this second quarter review for Hoist Finance. And long story short, the key takeaways today are that, first of all, I'm very pleased with the way we have handled the COVID-19 situation. Secondly, we have seen improvements week by week through the quarter. And as a last message, this leads us to believe in a good recovery over the next quarters to come.
So with me today, we have our CFO, Christer Johansson in Lancaster.
Christer Johansson - Hoist Finance AB(publ)-CFO
Good morning.
Klaus-Anders Nysteen - Hoist Finance AB(publ)-MD&CEO
Q2 2020 Hoist Finance AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 23, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...