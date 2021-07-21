Jul 21, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Hoist Finance audiocast with teleconference Q2 2021. (Operator Instructions)
Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Per Anders Fasth; and CFO, Christer Johansson. Please begin your meeting.
Per Anders J. Fasth - Hoist Finance AB(publ)-Acting CEO&Director
Good morning, and welcome to the Q2 results of Hoist Finance. I'm Per Anders Fasth, and I'm here in the room with Christer Johansson, our CFO; and also with Andreas, our IR, Investor Relations, who you all know from many years.
Christer Johansson - Hoist Finance AB(publ)-CFO
Good morning.
Andreas Lindblom - Hoist Finance AB(publ)-Head of IR
Good morning.
Per Anders J. Fasth - Hoist Finance AB(publ)-Acting CEO&Director
Firstly, I'm Per Anders Fasth. I joined the Board of
Q2 2021 Hoist Finance AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 21, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT
