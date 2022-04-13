Apr 13, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT
Lars Wollung - Hoist Finance AB(publ)-Acting CEO&Director
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this call. I'm Lars Wollung, CEO of Hoist Finance. With me, I have our CFO, Christian Wallentin.
Christian Wallentin - Hoist Finance AB(publ)-CFO
Good morning, everyone.
Lars Wollung - Hoist Finance AB(publ)-Acting CEO&Director
And our Communications and IR Director, Ingrid Osthols. We wanted to explain a little bit more what we have done and why we have done that and then open up for questions. We thought it is more useful for you if we have a very short introduction and then we open up for questions so that we talk about things that you are interested in.
So let me start by summarizing then the situation. So we have entered an agreement with Lowell to sell our subsidiary in the U.K., containing the debt collection platform for unsecured credits. With that, in that
Apr 13, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT
