Q1 2022 Hoist Finance AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Lars Wollung - Hoist Finance AB(publ)-Acting CEO&Director



Warm welcome, everyone, to Hoist Finance Quarter 1 Report. I will make a short introduction, Christian Wallentin will then go through the report. And after that, we open up for questions.



So I propose, the beginning of the year illustrates our determination to reach our financial objectives as soon as we can. And as you've seen the report, including U.K., shows a cash EBITDA increase of 26%, return on equity 16% and CET1 ratio of almost 10%. And the drivers of that result is a combination of robust collections, better cost control and also positive contributions from hedging. So the value gain on financial instruments is SEK 98 million, as you have seen. So that contributes a lot to the outcome, the total outcome of the report.



And let me describe a little bit what I mean with the illustration of that we're actively executing on our transformation program or rejuvenation program, as we call it, to become a leading NPL player in Europe. So we have announced an agreement to