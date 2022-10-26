Q3 2022 Hoist Finance AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Thank you, and warm welcome, everyone, to Hoist Finance quarter 3 report. So I will make a short summary and then I will -- then Christian Wallentin, our CFO, will go through the numbers and the development in the quarter. And after that, we open up for questions.



So we can go to Page 3 to start with. And the total group loan portfolio is now at SEK 19.4 billion. That is an increase of 13% since quarter 3 a year ago. These numbers exclude the divested U.K. portfolio, where the transaction was closed yesterday. So except that sold U.K. back book, the portfolio on the remaining business has increased with 13% during the