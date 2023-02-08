Q4 2022 Hoist Finance AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Hoist Finance Q4 Report 2022. (Operator Instructions)



Now I will hand the conference over to the speakers, CEO, Harry Vranjes; and CFO, Christian Wallentin.



Harry Vranjes - Hoist Finance AB(publ)-CEO



So thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining this call. I am Harry Vranjes, and I'm here with Christian Wallentin, our CFO. And during the next 20 to 30 minutes, we'll take you through the Q4 and the full year '22. And after that, we leave some time for Q&A.



So I've now been with Hoist for a little bit over a month. And I must say, it is a very interesting time for the industry and it's an interesting time for Hoist in particular. I've spent my first weeks a bit of handover and diving into the strategy, and of course, this rejuvenation plans. And I've also started getting to know the organization. I've managed to visit most of the offices by now. And it is clear that it has been a busy 2022 and I think the team has done an amazing job and 2023 will continue in the same pace.

