Q3 2023 Hoist Finance AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Harry Vranjes - Hoist Finance AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to this Hoist Finance earnings call for the third quarter. I'm Harry Vranjes, CEO of Hoist Finance. And as usual, our CFO, Christian Wallentin, is with me here today. Together, we will take you through the results and the highlights of the third quarter. But before we dive into the material, I just want to add that we have now closed the very successful 2-year journey that we call the rejuvenation program. We will spend a little bit of extra time on that in this presentation.



So this has been 2 years of significant one-off positions that have modeled our quarterly reports and communication to the shareholders. We apologize for that, and we thank you for your patience, and we promised that we will be clearer to follow from the fourth quarter onwards. But