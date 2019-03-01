Mar 01, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Charlotte Claire Jones

Jupiter Fund Management Plc - CFO & Executive Director

* Maarten Slendebroek



Conference Call Participants

* Andrew Baker

Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Analyst

* Gregory Bickley Simpson

Exane BNP Paribas, Research Division - Financial Analyst

* Hubert Lam

BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - VP

* Paul McGinnis

Shore Capital Group Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Maarten Slendebroek -



Whilst you find your seats, I'll say good morning and welcome to Jupiter's annual results meeting. There is a chance that at 9:30, a fire alarm goes off. We have been liaising with land security at the very highest level, but not sure we've succeeded. So if there's a fire alarm at 9:30, that's a planned fire alarm. Please don't get up.



As you know, this is my last