Jul 30, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Andrew James Formica - Jupiter Fund Management Plc - CEO & Director



Well, good morning and welcome everyone. I am Andrew Formica, and I'm delighted to be presenting my first interim results as Chief Executive of Geographic Management. When I joined Jupiter in March, I knew was coming to a business with great many strengths. Here was a firm that was truly committed to active management as the best route for clients to achieve their long-term investment objectives. Here was a firm with a strong client-centric culture, dedicated to delivering superior performance and service across the business. And here was a firm that rather than feeling constrained or limited by its size, recognized its size meant it could be agile and nimble