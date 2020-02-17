Feb 17, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 17, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Andrew James Formica

Jupiter Fund Management Plc - CEO & Director

* Despina Constantinides

Jupiter Fund Management Plc - Head of Media Relations

* Phil Wagstaff

Jupiter Asset Management Limited - Global Head of Distribution

* Wayne Mepham

Jupiter Fund Management Plc - CFO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* David Leslie McCann

Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Director & Diversified Financials Analyst

* Gregory Bickley Simpson

Exane BNP Paribas, Research Division - Financial Analyst

* Haley A. Tam

CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Portia Anjuli Patel

Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Analyst



=====================

Andrew James Formica - Jupiter Fund Management Plc - CEO & Director



Welcome, everyone. Thank you for