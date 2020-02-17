Feb 17, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 17, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Andrew James Formica
Jupiter Fund Management Plc - CEO & Director
* Despina Constantinides
Jupiter Fund Management Plc - Head of Media Relations
* Phil Wagstaff
Jupiter Asset Management Limited - Global Head of Distribution
* Wayne Mepham
Jupiter Fund Management Plc - CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* David Leslie McCann
Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Director & Diversified Financials Analyst
* Gregory Bickley Simpson
Exane BNP Paribas, Research Division - Financial Analyst
* Haley A. Tam
CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Portia Anjuli Patel
Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Analyst
=====================
Andrew James Formica - Jupiter Fund Management Plc - CEO & Director
Welcome, everyone. Thank you for
